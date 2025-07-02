ISRAELHAMASWAR. Araghchi calls Callas: Iran’s defense is essential. Yemeni missiles on Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Explosion in Tehran

Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, had a telephone conversation with Kaya Kallas, Head of Foreign Policy of the European Union, on July 1, regarding the latest regional developments following the Israeli and US military aggression against Iran.

Araghchi stressed and clarified the responsibility of all governments to condemn the military aggression of this regime and the United States against Iran: “Comments that implicitly or explicitly justify the serious violations of international law and crimes committed by the Zionist regime will be considered participation and complicity in the crimes committed.

Recalling the Iranian nation’s resolute defense of territorial integrity and national security against the military aggression of the Israeli and American regimes, the Foreign Minister described the aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities and the killing of Iranian citizens as an unprecedented blow to diplomacy, the non-proliferation regime and Security Council Resolution 2231, stressing that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are ready to defend the Iranian nation with all their might from any harm.

Araqchi added: “By stopping the aggression of the Zionist regime, we have stopped our defensive operations and demonstrated our goodwill. This action clearly shows that the Islamic Republic of Iran, contrary to the existence of the Zionist warmonger, did not start the war nor is it willing to continue it.” The Iranian minister also stressed Iran’s distrust of the United States and said: “The military aggressions of the Zionist regime and the United States were perpetrated against our country while Iran was engaged in negotiations and diplomatic negotiations, and it was the United States that betrayed negotiations and diplomacy.” Criticizing the positions of some European countries and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency during the issuance of the resolution of the Board of Governors of the Agency and continuing to support the Israeli and US aggressions against Iran and the failure to condemn the aggressors’ risky action in targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, Araqchi warned against the continuation of this destructive approach by several European countries and against further complicating the existing conditions and making the path difficult. diplomat.

Callas also stressed the need to find a diplomatic solution to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue, as well as support for ongoing efforts to reduce tension and establish stability in the region.

Mohammad-Reza Naqdi, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, corroborated the Iranian claims: “We have only used 5% of our military power in the war.”

On July 1, the Trump administration informed Congress of a proposed $510 million deal to provide Israel with precision guidance systems for air-dropped bombs in Tel Aviv. President Trump then said he would have a “very quick meeting” with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Monday, once again claiming that Iran’s nuclear program has been completely destroyed and stating that Netanyahu had decided where the meeting would take place.

Trump’s words are contradicted by new satellite images showing that Iran has repaired the access road to the Fordow facility and is continuously moving heavy equipment in an attempt to regain access to the underground complex

US and Israeli attacks could push Iran toward nuclear weapons, according to the WSJ. According to the Wall Street Journal, some members of Iran’s political leadership believe that developing nuclear weapons may be the only way to deter further aggression by the US and Israel.

Meanwhile, in Europe, a Norwegian pension fund has blacklisted two defense companies, citing their ties to the Israeli military and the war in Gaza. KLP Pension, which manages about $114 billion, said Monday that it will not invest in Oshkosh Corp. or ThyssenKrupp AG because they sell weapons to the Israeli military. KLP concluded that they “violate” the fund’s investment guidelines.

According to a report by Entekhab, Iran is considering purchasing the Chinese J-10C multirole fighter. Interestingly, Entekhab says that Iran has already acquired four fighters Su-35 from Russia, but the remaining 50 will probably not arrive until ro a year or two. That is why Iran is looking to buy the Chinese J-10C, as the obstacles of the past are easing. Early data suggest that Iran is interested in a large number of J-10C fighters. The visit of the Iranian Defense Minister to Beijing for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, 5 days ago, would fit into this context. There is only one obstacle: the acquisition of the aircraft and the training of the pilots will take up to 10 years to make the first fighters operational.

On the Syrian-Lebanese border, local sources in Syria report that Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the branch of Al-Qaeda in Syria, has deployed Uighur and Chechen fighters in scattered formations throughout the Syrian-Lebanese area. Specifically, these are the Turkestan “Islamic” Party and Saraya Ansar al-Sunnah, an ISIS-affiliated organization that killed over 1,700 civilians in Latakia in March. The response has been a massive mobilization of the Lebanese army, along with members of Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, the Beqaa tribes, and popular militias, in anticipation of a repeat of the March border clashes between Lebanon and these groups.

And now a look at the fronts updated at 19:00 on July 1.

More than 170 NGOs have called for the dismantling of the US- and Israeli-backed “food aid system” in Gaza, citing widespread civilian deaths and injuries. Gaza health authorities report that more than 500 people have been killed in mass shootings near aid distribution points or along streets guarded by Israeli forces since the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operations in late May.

Explosion reported in Tehran, presumably targeting an IRGC base. No drones or rockets over the city.

Ballistic missile launches detected from Yemen by Ansarullah against central and southern Israel. Red alerts across central Israel, focused on Jerusalem and the outskirts of Tel Aviv. Missiles intercepted. From the remains, the IDF claims they were Iranian-made missiles.

Alleged Iranian spies arrested in Israel. As reported by Yediotnews, the Israeli couple Yuvda Israilov and Doria Achiel (31 and 29) were arrested for “espionage for Iran”. In a dramatic joint operation, Israeli police and the Shin Bet have arrested a couple from Ra’anana, suspected of spying on the State of Israel on behalf of Iran. The undercover investigation, conducted by the Sharon District’s elite Crime Unit and coordinated by Israel’s Internal Security Agency, began about a week ago. The couple is said to have maintained secret contacts with Iranian intelligence and conducted espionage activities from inside Israel. Yesterday, investigators raided their apartment in Ra’anana, seizing cell phones, computers and high-tech equipment. Investigators also discovered encrypted messages believed to be direct communications between the couple and their Iranian handlers.

Al Jazeera reports that the IDF killed 102 Palestinians in Gaza today alone. The Paratroopers Brigade, under the command of Israel’s 36th Division, continues its operations in the Khan Yunis area of ​​the Gaza Strip. So far, soldiers have eliminated “dozens of terrorists and dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructures,” the IDF says.

IDF ground forces are expanding their operations in Gaza City, focusing on dismantling terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground. Troops are actively targeting weapons depots, command centers, observation posts, and eliminating enemy fighters as part of a broader push to restore security. As these missions continue, some units are adapting to limited access to advanced reconnaissance drones, tools that have proven vital in identifying explosives and ambushes before soldiers arrive.

Three rockets hit Kirkuk International Airport on the night of June 30-July 1, injuring 2 servicemen and 1 civilian. The rockets reportedly launched were 122 mm “Arash-LR” (GR-122-LR), produced in Iran in 2023. Two other mysterious rocket and drone attacks targeted military and civilian infrastructure in different areas of Iraq overnight.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

