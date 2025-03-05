ISRAELHAMASWAR. Arab plan for Gaza under consideration by Israel, ready to move to phase two of the agreement. Lebanon: new elections on May 4. Clashes in the West Banks

Summit in Cairo to seek a solution to the Gaza crisis. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, as well as Abdullah II of Jordan, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa were in Egypt, just to name a few of the participants, were present Arab emergency summit on Gaza.

Guterres said among other things: “Gaza must be part of the Palestinian state without cutting any part of it”. “We must recognize the important role of UNRWA, which operates in difficult circumstances, and I ask for its full support, including financial support”. And again: “The situation in the West Bank is worrying and has recently witnessed the largest displacement of its kind in decades, and the expansion of settlements must be stopped”.

European Council President Antonio Costa: “We call for increased humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and support for UNRWA”. “The countries of the European Union committed to the reconstruction of Gaza”. Jordanian King Abdullah II: “We reject any plan to displace Palestinians and support the plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip”. “We support the efforts of the Palestinian Authority to reform and prepare a viable vision for the management of Gaza and its connection with the West Bank”. “The ‘two-state solution’ is the only solution that guarantees the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital”. “We reject Israel’s decision to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, which violates international law”.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: “We praise the Arab plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip and invite Trump to participate in it. We thank Egypt and Qatar for their role in the ceasefire in Gaza. We face challenges that threaten the Palestinian cause in light of calls to displace our people in Gaza.” “Our vision is based on the adoption of the Egyptian plan and the success of the international reconstruction conference, which Egypt will host next month.”

The Egyptian plan presented to the Arab League regarding Gaza consists of several points: the Gaza Strip management committee will be composed of independent figures and will work under the aegis of the Palestinian government; the UN Security Council may consider deploying international peacekeeping forces in Gaza; a committee will be formed to manage the Gaza Strip for 6 months in preparation for the return of the Palestinian Authority; the Gaza Strip management committee will be composed of independent figures and will work under the aegis of the Palestinian government.

In Lebanon, on the other hand, preparations are underway for a new round of elections, the local elections, the real thermometer of Amal and Hezbollah’s approval ratings in Lebanon. According to the authorities, the first phase of municipal elections will take place on May 4 and the elections will be held in 4 phases. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun lands in Saudi Arabia with the Lebanese Foreign Minister on his first official trip abroad. In the meeting between the Saudi Arabian prince and the Lebanese president, regarding the Lebanon-Israel issue, the two issued a statement according to which the weapons should be exclusively managed by the Lebanese state and army.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “We announce the designation of the Yemeni group “Ansar Allah” as a foreign terrorist organization in fulfillment of one of the promises of President Trump.” The Houthis had also been designated a terrorist group by the previous administration.

In Israel on March 4, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared for the 15th time at his hearing at the Tel Aviv District Court. Only one hearing lasted in full, while the other 13 were postponed or canceled halfway for various reasons. Israeli Foreign Minister changes 180° his position on the second phase: “We are ready to move to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.” He calls for the release of all hostages and the complete demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Paul Edelstein confirmed: “Efforts are underway to recover the remaining prisoners. I confirmed the information that we may move to the second phase.”

It also appears that Israel has turned to the United States to pressure Turkey not to establish three new military bases in Syria,” source Israel Hayom.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 15:30 on March 4.

On the night of March 3: Israeli air strikes against a Hayat Tahrir al-Sham air defense system at a naval base in Tartus, Syria. Israel has thus sent a strong message of opposition to Turkey’s growing military and intelligence presence in Syria. Israeli air strikes also recorded on the Syrian-Lebanon border, according to local sources, heavy Israeli movements on the ground in southern Syria. Israeli military vehicles were spotted entering Masharah, in the al-Qunaitra countryside, in southern Syria. Israeli troops also positioned themselves on the Masharah-al-Tayha road, cutting it off. Israeli forces then entered the Daraa region, entering Eltiha.

All this while Israeli helicopters unload IDF troops in el-Mal, in the Daraa region, in southern Syria. According to local sources, this is the deepest penetration of Israeli forces into Syria, 18 km from the border of the Golan region. Local Druze raise the Israeli flag on the Anqud traffic island in As Suwaida, southern Syria. The Israeli flag was then lowered and the Druze responsible for raising it was arrested.

Israeli air strikes continued overnight against Tartus, Syria. The latest recorded attack was on the outskirts of Shaara east of Janta, on the Lebanese-Syrian border, in the eastern Lebanese mountain range.

In Lebanon, an Israeli attack kills one person in Reshkanieh, in the Tyre region, southern Lebanon. Israeli drones with loudspeakers are flying over the towns of Al-Manaouri and Majdal Zoun broadcasting pro-Israeli anti-Hezbollah propaganda and urging the population to leave Hezbollah.

An Israeli military bulldozer accompanied by two Merkava tanks carried out leveling operations in the Ghasuna area, on the outskirts of the city of Blida. The Lebanese army did not react, nor did it issue any statements, allowing the IDF to build its new buffer zone outside the 5 bases that Israel intends to maintain in Lebanon in the long term.

According to Al-Manar, the IDF has established a buffer zone much larger in size than the 5 Israeli army bases. In a way to isolate the entire Lebanese border from the Israeli border. The Lebanese state did not take any action, allowing the IDF to establish this zone as it allowed the IDF to demolish cities during the ceasefire.

Mechanized patrols of Lebanese Internal Security Forces personnel arrived in Mays al-Jabal, Kfar Kela, Shaqra and other areas to issue arrest warrants against those who have begun to rebuild their homes. It was reported on March 4, but it has been going on all over southern Lebanon for weeks. The police arrive and stop the reconstruction and do not even allow people to set up tents or makeshift sheds without getting a new license.

Netanyahu’s press office announces a security cabinet meeting for Sunday at 4:00 p.m. (Tel Aviv time). The meeting will determine Israel’s next steps towards the Gaza Strip according to unofficial sources within 10 days the military is expected to return to Gaza.

According to Israeli media: a gunman shot at the entrance to the settlement “Homesh” in the West Bank. A Palestinian was killed by IDF bullets at a checkpoint near the town of Burqa, in the Nablus district. Clashes continue in Tulkarem and Jenin.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

