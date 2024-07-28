ISRAELHAMASWAR. Ansar Allah: Israel will disappear. Katz: Ready to strike Houthi targets again

Israeli strikes against the Houthis in Yemen will continue. The threat to Israel is becoming a reality, and the closure of Eliat port is a consequence. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in an interview with Bloomberg on 25 July: Israel is ready to strike the Houthis again – the list of targets is ready. A ceasefire in Gaza will not lead to a ceasefire against Hezbollah; we will not accept the ‘peace for peace’ formula.

The first Israeli-led attack in Yemen on 20-21 July killed nine people and wounded 89 others and targeted the ‘port of Hodeidah’, hitting fuel tanks and some of the port’s docks. Many other US and UK strikes followed.

The adviser to Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Muhammad Taher Anam, told the Al-Alam news channel: “that the Israeli bombing of Hodeidah will not change the Yemeni position on the Palestinian issue and the massacres committed by the IDF in Gaza, and that our operations will continue both at sea and in the port of Umm Al-Rashrash (Eilat).

Anam added: “This is an important development, and the Israeli enemy and its prime minister are rushing with their aggression against Yemen and the city of Hodeidah, and they know very well that this aggression will cost them a lot, but it seems that this is his method, because he is now sure that the end of this war will be either victory or the end of his political career, and that’s why he is rushing to commit bigger and bigger crimes”.

He continued: “We are prepared in Yemen for this escalation of violence against us, and we have a plan since we attacked Tel Aviv, we have plans ready in case the enemy responds, and our plans, our missiles, our drones, and several targets for military and vital sites in the entity are ready with our armed forces, and orders have been given to start targeting some sites”. Anam concludes his interview with a threat: “The response will be painful, and your options will be immigration or shelters!”

In turn, a member of the political bureau of Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, Ali Al-Qahum, said that ‘Israel’ would receive a painful and hurtful response following the raids on the port of Hodeidah. Al-Qahum said in a statement: “We say to the Israelis, do not be too happy, because Yemen is coming, and it will be painful and hurtful, and you will not escape punishment, and you will regret and complain, and your voices will become louder.”

Al-Qahum continued, “Your options will be either to emigrate and return to where you came from, or to stay in the shelters. American and British protection will not benefit you, and the hand that violates Yemen’s sovereignty and attacks its capabilities and its people will be cut off”.

He added: “The Israelis must realise that Greater Yemen is not like any other. Rather, it is the one that crushes the enemies and sinks the empires and projects of Israeli, British and American colonialism and occupation in the region: it will fall and Israel will disappear.

As for Ansar Allah’s response, he said: “Here we affirm that the action is a corresponding action and it is a fixed equation in the rules of engagement and with it the conflict will expand and its consequences for the enemies will be terrible and its action is known and its military and strategic operations are painful, influential and effective and it will be an earthquake on the aggressors and with it Israel will be eliminated and its response is inevitable, strong and decisive and it will not be long and the surprises will be many.

Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, announced after the raids that the response to the Israeli aggression would include “the vital targets of the Israeli enemy, while confirming what he said in his previous statement about considering the Jaffa area an unsafe zone”.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

