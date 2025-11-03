ISRAELHAMASWAR. Annual Conference of Rabbis in Baku Canceled for Security Concerns

The Annual Conference of European Rabbis, scheduled for November 4-6 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, has been canceled for security reasons.

The event was scheduled to host approximately 600 participants, including rabbis, religious leaders, and political and social figures from Israel, Europe, the United States, and several other countries. Organized at the invitation of the Azerbaijani government and supported by European Jewish organizations, this event was supposed to be the first large gathering of European rabbis in a Muslim-majority, predominantly Shiite, country.

Notably, a previous Jewish conference scheduled for Baku was also canceled in 2023 following the Hamas Al-Aqsa Flood operation against Israel. The cancellation appears to be the result of a combination of security, political, and social factors. It likely reflects regional political pressure, public reaction to Baku’s ties with Tel Aviv, and potential threats to Israeli-linked figures in the city. The sudden decision to cancel the high-profile event, despite significant investment, signals the Aliyev government’s strategic calculations regarding the risks and regional implications involved.

The issue of security at places of worship or where religious discourse is held until October 7, 2023, was merely a superficial concern, but now it has become a truly sensitive issue. Consider the attacks outside synagogues, killing worshippers, and attacks on mosques in Europe.

Among the sobering events regarding the exacerbation of the Jewish-Muslim religious debate: in the United States, immigration authorities arrested British commentator Samy Hamdi, who was in the United States for a series of conferences, and canceled his visa. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security stated that “supporters of terrorism will not be allowed to work or visit the country” and he is expected to be deported.

Following the events of October 7, the journalist allegedly called for “celebration and euphoria,” later claiming that his words had been “taken out of context.” The arrest followed pressure from US conservative circles, led by activist Laura Lohmar.

Events like these are increasingly frequent, and posts by officials and public figures, whether pro- or anti-Israel, pro- or anti-Palestine, are sparking, if not resurfacing, waves of religiously-related hatred that should spark anything but hatred.

Following this trend, Mike Huckabee and David Friedman, Trump’s current and former US ambassador to Israel, performed “Sweet Home Yerushalayim,” a parody of “Sweet Home Alabama,” to promote Greater Israel on the occasion of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. Huckabee played bass and Friedman played guitar. The text included the phrase: “The UN calls us criminals, but Donald Trump claims it’s all Israel! Just like it says in all the holy books.” In this case, the Palestinian side complained about the exaggeration.

Not to mention the expulsions of students in the United States or the United Kingdom who have written pro-Palestinian posts. An Israeli court issued a decision expelling Bana Al-Ghoul, a media student at Birzeit University, from Jerusalem to the West Bank for six months. In Thailand, Israelis are being advised not to enter certain locations and shops.

And in recent weeks, Cyber ​​Islam hackers have taken control of advertisements in four US and Canadian airports and replaced them with anti-Netanyahu slogans.

US Senate candidate for Massachusetts, Seth Moulton, says he will “return donations to AIPAC and refuse to accept any donations or support” from the pro-Israel lobby.

Chaos is absolute, and global tension is skyrocketing, threatening to escalate into internal conflicts between communities of different religions.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

