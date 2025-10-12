ISRAELHAMASWAR. American soldiers arriving in Gaza to enforce Trump’s plan but will not be on the ground. The hostage release process begins tomorrow.

The IDF completed its withdrawal to the agreed-upon lines in Gaza by noon, as part of an agreement with Hamas to secure the release of all hostages held by the terrorist group in the Strip on October 11th. Numerous videos circulating on social media show IDF soldiers celebrating the end of the war in Gaza.

After completion, the IDF will retain control of just over half of the Strip’s territory, 53%, most of which lies outside urban areas.

In 24 hours, Hamas is due to release the 48 hostages it holds, starting with the 20 believed to be still alive. The group had previously told mediators that it did not know the location of some of the bodies of the deceased hostages, which could delay their release.

An American source spoke about the American forces arriving in Israel: “The US government is sending approximately 200 soldiers to Israel. The soldiers will arrive within a week, all by Sunday, October 20. The goal: to establish a center in Israel to “coordinate various issues in the near future in Gaza until a permanent administration is established in Gaza.”

The center is expected to assist in the importation of humanitarian aid, provide logistical support, and coordinate the various organizations and countries that will soon arrive in the Gaza Strip. “The goal is to avoid chaos, so that everyone can communicate with each other,” social media sources close to the White House reported.

With the IDF withdrawal from the Strip, other countries will be required to deploy forces and provide security until a permanent administration is established. “There will be many actors in the Gaza Strip now, and they will have to coordinate: that is what the center will do. Each of the countries and organizations involved in Gaza will have representatives at the center,” social media sources reported.

An American source added: “The center’s purpose is also to ensure that the ceasefire agreements are effectively respected.” “There will be no American soldiers on the ground. There will be people reporting to us, and perhaps drones will be used over the Strip for surveillance, but there will be no American soldiers inside Gaza.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

