ISRAELHAMASWAR. Agreements renewed for a single axis of resistance against Israel: from Iran to Iraq, from Yemen to Palestine and Syria

For those who still do not believe that Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine are a united front of resistance against Israel perhaps under the guise of Iran and why not, the hand of Algeria which we will talk about elsewhere, we report the reports of the ” Jerusalem Platform”. A conference was held in Sanaa on April 3 to discuss the future of “Palestine” but which in fact saw a renewal of the alliance of the entire resistance axis to fight against Israel.

All the exponents of the Islamic Resistance participated in the video conference: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine; leaders of Hamas, leaders of the Houthis, Hezbollah, and even the government leaders of Iran. Following are the most insightful statements that make us understand the strong bond between the above-mentioned groups who renewed their union against a common enemy at the summit: Israel.

The general secretary of the Iraqi Al-Nujaba movement, Sheikh Akram Al-Kaabi, said during the Jerusalem Platform event: “We stand by our brothers in Gaza and confirm that our operations continue and will continue against the Israeli enemy. The Iraqi resistance is an essential part of the resistance axis and our participation in supporting the Palestinian people during the Al-Aqsa flood comes from one certainty: that we will win. The Iraqi resistance continues to destroy enemy strongholds in the occupied Palestinian territories and cleanse Iraq of the occupiers’ filth. The use of a limited part of the resistance’s capabilities created a challenge to the hegemony of America and “Israel”, as they poured all their power on the women and children of Gaza, but failed to bring them to their knees.

Following the words of the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziad Nakhalah: “Our people in Gaza oppose all the forces of evil in the world, represented by Israel and its supporters, led by America. Despite the difficult siege, where our children are deprived of the simplest necessities of life, we see Arabs and Muslims unable to bring a glass of water to Gaza. We ask that our Arab brothers treat us as they treat “Israel” because what Israel needs comes to them from them.” “The importance of the resistance forces lies in the unity of their arenas and fronts, with the supporting fronts standing shoulder to shoulder with the resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria.” “We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran for its active role in supporting our people, their resistance and the resistance axis.” “Let us make Jerusalem Day a time when we strengthen the unity of our people, our fighters and our goals. Gaza remains with its people and its heroic resistance, and will remain a milestone in our people’s march towards Jerusalem, and will resist and triumph, God willing.”

The head of the Fatah Alliance in Iraq, Hadi Al-Amiri said: “International Jerusalem Day is a day to renew the alliance with God, His Messenger, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian people. The Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood is a divine destiny that carefully unfolded at the hands of servants of great courage to achieve their decisive victory and restore the Palestinian cause. The Mujahideen are pushing Israel to its end, and here warnings are going out that Israel is facing existential challenges. The Al-Aqsa flood swept away illusions of normalization in the region and exposed the myths that the enemy used as cover for his tyranny. The Al-Aqsa flood condemned all arrogant powers as complicit in the criminal approach. The unjust international system that currently governs the world must be reconsidered.” “America and the West are behind the enemy’s crimes, providing him with money and weapons and supporting the annulment of Security Council resolutions condemning Israel.” “The Global Awareness Movement calls for a global family in which there is no place for tyranny and tyranny, and the current global system must be reconsidered.”

Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh: “Today we remember Imam Khomeini, who made Jerusalem a pillar of revolution and resistance and proclaimed Jerusalem Day so that the nation could fulfill its duty to liberate Jerusalem . This year the day of Al-Quds passes and our Jerusalem is attracted by pain and hope due to the open Israeli aggression against its sacred places and its people. In recent years, Israel has sought to resolve the conflict in Palestine through the Al-Aqsa Gate, but the resistance in Gaza surprised it with a flood and restored the peace to its normal state.”

Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi said: “The mujahideen of Gaza presented, with their steadfastness, steadfastness, patience and courage, a legend rarely equaled in human history.”

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: “Al-Quds Day this year is very different from previous years, with the blessing of the Al-Aqsa Flood. What is happening in Palestine and around the world is a wave of free people, which we hope continues and grows. We pay tribute to the Gaza resistance and its people for their steadfastness, patience and steadfastness in the face of the Israeli army, which committed crimes and massacres and made their steadfastness a historical epic. We express reverence and appreciation for the supporting fronts in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, where they endure threats and continue despite them.”

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, speaking at the work session, said: “The International Quds Day suggests the imminent final victory for the patient Palestinian people. It has become clear to everyone that the Israeli entity is weaker than a spider’s web.”

The regional leadership of the Baath Party condemns the Zionist aggression against the Iranian consulate in Damascus. The regional leadership of the Arab Socialist Baath Party – Qatar Yemen has condemned the Zionist aggression that targeted the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus, and led to the martyrdom of seven Iranian advisers.

