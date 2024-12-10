ISRAELHAMASWAR. Agreement with Hamas blocked due to internal issues within the group. Clashes in Jabalia, Gaza

Steve Witkoff, President-elect Trump’s special envoy for Middle East affairs: “I pray to God that there will be a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip before the inauguration. However, the agreement is encountering more obstacles than expected because Hamas is not a monolith and is very fragmented internally”.

On December 6 in Qatar: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with senior Hamas officials in Doha. But no agreement was signed.

The Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement: “We hope that Syria will remain a true supporter and advocate for the Palestinian people and their just cause”.

Gaza political writer Wissam Afifa for Al-Aqsa TV said: “Hamas is working with all its strength and seriousness to end the aggression and reach an agreement. Hamas has shown flexibility and hopes that the parties will pressure the occupation to stop the war, return the displaced and withdraw. Hamas considers the interests of our people the priority of the movement. Despite the ferocity of the aggression, the resistance continues to confront and direct heavy blows to the occupation in Jabalia and Rafah in recent days. The intentional leaks in the media aim to pressure our people and we demand the transfer of news from official sources. Hamas and the resistance always express their official position and we call on the masses of our people not to pay attention to the targeted media that seek to frustrate our people and convey an unrealistic image of the clear intransigence of the occupation”.

And again the journalist Muhammad Abu Taqiya: “Everyone agreed to form a community support committee for the Gaza Strip, but the rejection of this agreement by the Palestinian Authority is considered a national setback”.

The Houthis claimed responsibility on December 9 for “an operation that targeted a sensitive target for the Israeli enemy in the “Yafna” area in Ashdod, south of the Jaffa region in Israel”.

And now a look at the conflict areas between Lebanon – Israel – Gaza updated at 16:00 on December 9. The social sphere is paying particular attention to the events in Syria that will be described in another article.

In the city of Saxakia (Sidon district), in southern Lebanon, civilians have begun removing unexploded Israeli bombs. The IDF confirmed on December 8 that it had attacked Hezbollah men operating in southern Lebanon: “They were posing a threat in the area, violating the agreements.” The press release reads. The same situation occurred on the morning of December 9. The IDF posted images of confiscated weapons in southern Lebanon. According to the Lebanese Army: one citizen was killed and four soldiers were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a car in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon. Al-Mayadeen news outlet confirmed that two missiles targeted a car at a Lebanese Army checkpoint in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, killing one person and wounding four Lebanese soldiers. Around 16:00 Italian time, it was learned that four Israeli soldiers died on December 8 when they entered a booby-trapped Hezbollah tunnel.

The Israeli army announced the death of four soldiers in southern Lebanon due to a mine explosion near Ras al-Naqoura.

Israel confirms a drone attack on the Israeli town of Yavneh near the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army reports that a drone entered the airspace, apparently coming from Yemen, and struck the town of Yavneh. Two missiles were also intercepted over Haifa. The Houthis claimed the attack.

Clashes continue in Gaza, according to Israeli media there are reportedly army evacuation helicopters that landed in Jabalia, in the northern part of Gaza, following reports of a serious security incident. The media described the situation as a “very difficult security event” in the area. Israeli authorities confirmed the death of two soldiers.

Palestinian sources reported that: “Palestinians tried to rescue victims trapped under rubble after an Israeli air strike targeted a residential building in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza yesterday, leaving 20 martyrs and dozens wounded and missing.” Israeli quadcopters opened fire in the new camp north of Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

More injuries reported in Jabalia camp and northern part of Gaza where it is currently impossible to help them due to the lack of medical facilities. In the afternoon, a house was attacked east of Al-Masdar village, in the center of the Gaza Strip. Israeli vehicles opened heavy fire on areas east of Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

Israeli artillery in action against the house of the “Sarhan” family in Maghazi camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Quds Brigades claimed “control of an Israeli suicide plane in the sky of Khan Yunis before it carried out an attack mission”. The Mujahideen Brigades claimed to have “ambushed an Israeli force in Balata camp around Al-Quds Street and detonated two explosive devices as soon as the force’s soldiers got out of a military jeep, causing confirmed casualties”.

In the West Bank, the IDF announced: “Several armed individuals were identified during the IDF’s counterterrorism operation in Tubas to capture a wanted suspect and to disrupt terrorist infrastructure sites. An IAF aircraft struck and eliminated them. IDF soldiers then conducted a targeted raid in the area of ​​the attack and confiscated weapons located on the armed individuals, including an M-16 rifle, two pistols, and a grenade. IDF forces continue to operate to disrupt terrorist activity in the area.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

