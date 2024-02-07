ISRAELHAMASWAR. After three air raids the Houthis hit two merchant ships. Italian ships threatened with retaliation. Clashes in Khan Yunis and assaults in the West Bank

Wastewater threatens the lives of displaced people in tents in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. The rains of recent days have increased the level of water in the drains, risking contaminating the drinking water used by displaced people.

Among the other news that has made the rounds on social networks in the last week, there is the story of the little girl, Hind Rajab, who has been missing for more than a week, together with the Red Crescent ambulance crew who went to save her after she was surrounded by Israeli tanks in Gaza following the death of her family members who were with her in the car hit by the IDF raids.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Education, 4,895 students have been killed and 400 schools have been bombed or damaged since the aggression in Gaza began.

Criticism by some US leadership of the Israeli government continues: former CENTCOM commander, General Kenneth F. McKenzie declared: “Israel started the war and doesn’t know how to end it”

The leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Khamenei, calls on countries, especially Islamic ones, to interrupt their relations with Israel, in light of the continued Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip. While Hezbollah clearly confirms that the Lebanese Front will remain active as long as the fighting in Gaza continues, regardless of the ongoing negotiations for the release of the hostages.

Former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: “We do not believe that the Anglo-American attacks on Houthi positions on Saturday resulted in civilian casualties.” “And in any case,” Wallace says, “the attacks in Yemen could not completely prevent Houthi attacks on ships.” On the night of February 6, there were three Anglo-American raids that targeted the eastern area of the city of Saada, in northern Yemen.

And despite the bombings on Yemen, Ansar Allah declared on February 6th that it had hit two ships with missiles. The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority said it had received a report of an accident 57 nautical miles west of the Yemeni city of Hodeidah. While the Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Yahya Saree announces: “Our naval forces carried out two military operations in the Red Sea, the first against an American ship, the “Star Nasia”, and the other against a British ship, the “ Morning Tide””. “Hit – we read in the statement – with naval missiles, precise and direct hits”. According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Office (UKMTO) which confirmed the incident approximately 57 nautical miles west of the port of Hodeidah, in Yemen the British merchant ship was hit by a UAV.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasize the continuation of their military operations in Red and Arab Bahrain against Israeli ships or ships bound for Israeli ports until the end of the siege and the end of the aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

In an interview given to Repubblica, reported on the social channels of Ansar Allah, the Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi states: “Italy will become a target if it participates in the aggression against Yemen. Its intervention will be considered an escalation and militarization of the sea and will not be effective. The passage of Italian and other ships during Yemeni operations in support of Gaza is proof that the target is known.”

Additionally, Ansar Allah Spokesman Muhammad Abdul Salam said: “The basis of what Yemen seeks is its conscious entry into the line of fire with its naval operations in support and support of Gaza in the face of Israeli aggression, which is fully supported by America and the rest of the Western system.”

From the Egyptian media it turns out that the Philadelphia Axis was not exactly shared with Cairo. Talk of the Philadelphia Axis and the land advance towards Rafah raises Egypt’s concern, and faced with these challenges, Cairo will be required to limit its options and determine its cards to deal with what it called “arrogance Israeli”.

And now a look at the worsening of the situation between Israel and Hamas updated at 3.00 pm on February 6.

Israeli artillery shells the surrounding cities of Markaba, Hula, Mays al-Jabal and Blida in southern Lebanon. According to social media sources close to Hamas, an Israeli raid was recorded in the city of Marwahin, also in southern Lebanon.

Since the early hours of February 6th sirens heard in the settlement “Margaliot” in northern Israel due to the threat of missile launches. The sirens sounded in Ras Naqoura, in the western Galilee. According to a Shehab correspondent: “Rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the occupation site of Jal al- Alam in Galilee”.

Israel has bombed several areas in the northern Gaza Strip. According to sources close to Hamas allies, the Israeli army has destroyed the Egyptian Towers project in northern Gaza.

Clashes recorded between forces allied with Hamas and the Israeli army in Sheikh Ajlin, Tel al-Hawa, Abu Mazen and the Ansar area, west of Gaza City. Israeli helicopter gunships fired towards the western areas of Gaza City. The wounded were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital following Israeli shelling on Al-Salam Street in the city of Deir Al-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, the Khan Yunis Brigade of the Al-Qassam Brigades continues clashes with Israeli forces in central Khan Yunis. According to local sources, the clashes occur with machine guns and anti-tank missiles in the areas of advance in the center, west and south of Khan Yunis.

Clashes were also recorded in the area of Al-Batn Al-Samin and Qizan Al-Najjar in Khan Yunis. Israel is also firing towards the coast of the Khan Yunis Sea, south of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Shehab correspondent who summarizes the events in the city of Khan Yunis: “Artillery shelling targeted the Najjar area. Warplane raids against the western and central areas of Khan Yunis. Clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli army in all areas of the incursion in the Khan Yunis Governorate”.

Raids aimed at arrests and clashes between the Israeli army and militias linked to Hamas continue in the West Bank. Gunfire hit Israeli forces during the assault on the village of Al-Nasariya, east of the city of Nablus. Clashes also occurred during the Israeli assault in the city of Al-Yamoun, west of the city of Jenin.

Clashes were also recorded in Jericho between the Al-Quds Brigades – Jericho Battalion and Israeli forces during the assault on the city and its fields at dawn on 6 February.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

