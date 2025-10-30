ISRAELHAMASWAR. After 91 deaths, the IDF returns to the ceasefire and arrests those released under the agreement withHamas. Three Israeli bodies will be returned to their families. Netanyahu goes on trial

Calm has returned to Gaza after a night of Israeli bombings of hospital complexes, areas outside the yellow line established by Israel for the ceasefire. The new ceasefire went into effect around 10:00 a.m.

The killing of a soldier in Rafah by snipers sparked the Israeli government’s ire. Hamas has said it is not responsible for the incident.

Axios: “A US official told Israelis that Washington does not see a violation of the agreement by Hamas that warrants a response.” JD Vance on Israel’s violation of the truce in Gaza: “The ceasefire is holding,” but “that doesn’t mean there won’t be small skirmishes here and there.”

Meanwhile, Saba News Agency reports, citing security sources: “The UAE leadership has appointed officers who will travel to Gaza for 45 days to train Israeli-affiliated mercenaries in modern warfare methods. Among these officers are those working in the UAE Red Crescent. The purpose of the UAE officers traveling to Gaza is to perform the same tasks they perform in Yemen, managing enemy-affiliated mercenaries within the Gaza Strip. Managing mercenaries in Gaza begins with recruitment and mobilization, then forming brigades and teams to participate in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that on the morning of the 28th they foiled an attempt to smuggle AK-103 assault rifles into Israel from Egypt using a drone. The IDF recovered the drone after it crossed the border and was shot down. The drone was carrying two assault rifles and ammunition, the IDF said. The IDF. Over the past year, there have been several attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs across the Egyptian border using drones.

On October 29, the Israeli army spokesperson announced the death of Sergeant (Reservist) Ivy (Yona Ephraim) Feldbaum, a sniper unit fighter, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, yesterday. The Jewish website Walla reported: “The army has no confirmation that the Rafah operation was conducted at the behest of the Hamas leadership. According to the army’s estimates, a group of resistance fighters remained isolated inside one of the tunnels for a long time and, when IDF forces approached, they decided to emerge and attack the forces.”

This gave Israel the green light to attack Gaza, Khan Younis, and other locations in the Strip. Defense Minister Israel Katz stated: “We targeted dozens of military facilities and assassinated dozens of Hamas leaders in yesterday’s military strike. The army’s attacks were a response to the attack on its soldiers and the blatant violation of the agreement on the return of bodies. Hamas leaders have no immunity, and the hand it extends to our soldiers will be severed. The army has been ordered to act forcefully against every Hamas target, and this will be the situation in the future. Anyone who attacks army soldiers and violates the agreements will pay a high price.

Ben Gvir: “If Netanyahu decides to abandon the goal of dismantling Hamas and continues […] with the pre-October 7 policy, this government will have no right to remain.”

Meanwhile, tensions are rising between the governing parties, with ultra-Orthodox protesters calling for a demonstration today to oversee the law on mandatory conscription for religious students.

Finally, remaining in Israel, the Jewish Broadcasting Authority: “The Central Court has decided to meet four times a week—starting next month—to examine corruption charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The court therefore rejected the defense team’s request not to hold four weekly sessions for Netanyahu, without clarifying the number of sessions proposed by the defense team.

Hamas recovered the body of an Israeli hostage from the same house where Israel carried out “Operation Arnon” on June 8, 2024, an attack that killed over 270 Palestinian civilians. Hamas had claimed that Israel had killed three hostages that day, one of whom was a US citizen, but Israel denied this. With this discovery, it is now clear that Israel did indeed kill hostages during the US-backed operation. On October 29, it was learned that two more bodies will be returned to Israel for DNA testing.

A US official told Al Jazeera: “Locating the bodies of the Israeli hostages in Gaza is a daunting, challenging, and time-consuming task. The Civil-Military Coordination Center played a critical role in enabling Egyptian technical teams to enter Gaza to recover the bodies. The ceasefire agreement remains in effect in Gaza, and we continue to work to implement President Trump’s peace plan. The Gaza peace plan will face challenges, and the United States government is making great efforts to advance it. The transition to lasting peace in Gaza is difficult after two years of conflict. Other international partners will contribute to the work of the Coordination Center in the coming days. 19 international civil organizations are currently represented at the Gaza Coordination Center. Representatives from 12 countries, including the United States, are currently working at the Gaza Coordination Center.

“We will not be satisfied until stability is restored in Gaza, a civilian government is established, and progress is made toward peace. We have monitored the entry of over 600 trucks of humanitarian aid into Gaza every day for the past week.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 4:00 PM on October 29. From Lebanon, we learn that the regular army has blown up Hezbollah weapons depots. Ironically, it is claimed that there were so many that the army was left without explosives.

Five Israeli soldiers tried to intercept a Lebanese army vehicle as it passed near the British cemetery between Bastara and Majidiyeh, which came under fire after advancing into Lebanese territory. The hunt continues in Lebanon for Assad’s generals who have taken refuge among Hezbollah men.

In southern Syria, between Darra and Quneita and as Suwaida, Israeli outposts are being built and surveillance cameras are being installed. One of the Israeli sites has been surrounded by landmines to protect it.

A difficult night for Gazans due to Israeli bombardment. There are reportedly 91 deaths, and another 983 people died while waiting for permission to leave the Gaza Strip to receive necessary medical care. The search for the wounded continues with bare hands, as there are no tools available to extract the injured from the thin rubble.

Israeli settler militias are intimidating and harassing Palestinian farmers, forcing them to abandon their olive groves in the village of Jurish, south of Nablus, as part of a campaign of daily harassment aimed at driving Palestinians from their lands.

According to Palestinian sources, the IDF conducted a large-scale arrest campaign in the Dheisheh camp in Bethlehem, targeting 50 Palestinians, most of whom were released prisoners.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

