According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the number of IDF combat casualties according to hospital lists far exceeds the data published by the Israeli army.

It should be noted that the issue of tunnel fighting is a matter of great concern among Israeli army leaders and field officers.

Following leaked minutes of a security meeting held on June 13 last year, chaired by Netanyahu and attended by the Israeli Chief of Staff, Netanyahu stated the following: “We must know that we are facing a war in several theaters, and we do not have the capacity to eliminate and isolate these arenas during war.”

The minutes of the June 13 security meeting show that Netanyahu was aware of the danger, but he simply chose to bury his head in the sand and do nothing.

Fighting in the north and south of the Gaza Strip continues to cause serious injuries among Israeli army officers and soldiers. Hamas’s “tunnel empire” in the Gaza Strip is considered one of the IDF’s toughest challenges in the war.

Every day, Hamas members ambush militants and wait for the moment when they can emerge from the ground and surprise the IDF with small arms fire, anti-tank missiles and explosive devices. On December 14, the Israeli Soroka Hospital said in a statement: “We received 35 wounded Israeli soldiers, 8 of whom were in critical condition. Following clashes with the resistance in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.”

Israel’s Soroka Hospital reports that it has received 2,148 wounded Israelis since the war began.

The question of the prisoners is also still completely unresolved. The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronot quoted Iranian officials: “A step expected within a few days to trigger a new agreement on prisoners.” Al-Araby Al-Jadeed wrote: “Negotiations have been underway for days to conclude a new exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas”

But to curb the enthusiasm, Hamas leader Osama Hamdan said in a video statement: “The Al-Qassam Brigades have kept their promise to transform Gaza into a cemetery for the occupation forces. Netanyahu and his military staff have no choice but to declare their failure to achieve any goals. […] There will be no negotiations on prisoners until the aggression against the Gaza Strip is completely stopped and our conditions are respected.”

Netanyahu, after yet another failure of dialogue on prisoners, gave the head of the Mossad complete freedom to work to free the kidnapped people. Netanyahu’s instructions to the head of the Mossad include a meeting with mediators with the aim of freeing the kidnapped people.

On the evening of the 15th we learned of the first contacts regarding the release of all the hostages. The Mossad chief met with the US National Security Advisor and discussed contacts.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

