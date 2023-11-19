ISRAELHAMASWAR. A 2021 analysis reveals Hamas’s plans against Israel

The first analyzes of the war between Israel and Hamas have begun to appear online. We report one that is significant for the paradigm shift that occurred in the Middle East before everyone’s eyes but without anyone realizing it. It is titled: Sword of Jerusalem – A Deterrence in the Making (9 pages). The document is Arab and against Israel: it is not up to us to judge what the history of humanity should do, but it is up to us to open our eyes to what is happening in the Middle East. So we will leave out comments that are not relevant to the reading of the conflict but it is interesting to read how the Arab world has experienced the issue of Israel starting from 2017 with Donald Trump’s choices when he declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

The November 15, 2023 preview of the analysis reads: “The recent 11-day battle between Resistance factions in Gaza and the State of Israel has set a new precedent in the Arab-Israeli war for the Holy Land, establishing new rules of engagement. This article discusses the rationale behind this battle and evaluates the battlefield results of both belligerents.”

The original document dates back to 2021 and reads: “The new era of warfare in the Middle East today has largely shifted from the traditional symmetric war between two adversary states to an asymmetric battle between auxiliary forces in two warring camps. This type of warfare has dictated new doctrines of warfare but, more importantly, it has changed the way battlefields are interpreted and how the winner or loser is decided.”

Scrolling through the 9-page document one finds: “The recent Israel-Gaza battle is still one of the most recent conflicts that shows the change in conflicts in the Middle East between state and non-state actors. This type of conflict has forced a new consensus among military analysts and researchers regarding not only the difficulty in suppressing but rather the difficulty in preventing such battles from germinating in non-stable countries, making the Middle East and Africa the most fertile for such non-state conflicts”.

According to the author: “However, the situation in Gaza, while very similar to ongoing regional conflicts such as the Syrian Civil War, its dynamics are different and much simpler than conflicts following the 2011 Arab Spring. It is not a conflict politically based, such as the ongoing civil war in Yemen, is not a regime change conflict, such as the ongoing civil war in Syria, but rather is a liberation-driven conflict between two warring nations. This conflict is not even a Hamas-Israel conflict, but rather a 7-decade long conflict between one nation inhabiting those lands and another characterized by a multinational Zionist extremist movement with no recent land claims but with a non-binding religious text and a long vanished kingdom that was built on the ruins of an earlier occupied kingdom thousands of years ago.”

He explains: “This last claim is as valid as if the Romans claimed their lands in the MENA region or the Ottoman Empire over its lands in Europe, or the Umayyad claim over Spain. An unheard of land claim to a long-extinct kingdom. Judaism born in these lands is not a claim of ownership. There is a school of thought behind why religious sites and some lands are classified as sacred but never as a kingdom or country. Christianity was also born there, and Islam was born in the Hijaz, but no one has the right to claim a land as God’s gift to a nation.”

In 2021 the author wrote: “The neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah is today in the spotlight of ethnic cleansing […] The importance of this neighborhood is not given by its location in Jerusalem itself, but rather by the fact that it is a neighborhood of historic Palestine which has once again seen its history changed and its inhabitants removed by force. The Islamic Resistance (Hamas) and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) carry the banner of the liberation of Palestine and the removal of the Israelis who settled in these lands after the illegal immigration that began in the early 1900s.” For the Palestinians. “Therefore, the loss of another Palestinian neighborhood would not only represent an obstacle to the difficult liberation, but rather would be an event that negates the claim of these factions to be armed and wage an armed struggle against the State of Israel.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

