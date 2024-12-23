ISRAELHAMASWAR. 32.1% of “Israelis” have seen their financial situation deteriorate due to the war

“In addition to the military and security challenges, there is another war, which is the war on poverty, in which Israel faces a moral test of solidarity and mutual responsibility that will affect the resilience of society and decide whether we emerge from the crisis strong or weak.” This is literally what was stated in the poverty report recently published by the humanitarian organization Latet, and excerpts of which were published by the newspapers Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel Today and The Jerusalem Post.

The report states that 32.1% of Israelis have seen their financial situation deteriorate over the past year, while about one million Israelis are struggling to pay their basic utility bills.

These numbers indicate the extent of the economic blow that the Israeli economy has received as a result of the longest war waged by Tel Aviv in its history. Indicators that combine with the numbers of reverse migration and reports of refusal to return to collectively form characteristics of Israel’s future.

The report reveals poverty indicators for the year 2024 within the Jewish community, as about a quarter of Israelis live below the poverty line, while 65% have been financially affected, which heralds the collapse of the social situation.

Latet states that about half of the children in families supported by the “government” suffer from psychological problems and their academic performance levels have fallen to the lowest levels, while more than half of the elderly in this group have given up medication and suffer from increased feelings of loneliness and anxiety, and thousands live at the mercy of tranquilizers and antidepressants.

The report classifies the state of poverty that has spread throughout Israeli society as unprecedented: 22.3% of families (about 678,200 families) live in poverty. In addition, 28.7% of the population (about 756,000 people) suffer from the same situation, including 39.6% of children (1.24 million children).

The report is based on what is known as the organization’s “multidimensional poverty” index, which defines poverty as a state of great scarcity in terms of the needs and living conditions necessary for basic life.

The data in the report show that the minimum monthly cost of living in Israel for the year 2024 is 5,355 shekels per person ($1,482) and about 13,617 shekels ($3,769) for a family of two adults and two children, an increase of 6.55 and 6.9 percent, respectively, compared to last year. According to annual estimates, this means an additional expense of about 4,000 shekels ($1,107) per person and about 10,500 shekels ($2,907) per family.

The standard cost of living, which reflects the cost of living of the middle class in Israeli society, is estimated at 8,665 shekels ($2,399) for an individual and 22,181 shekels ($6,141) for a family.

The organization “Latit” explains that “the minimum cost of living – which reflects the expenses necessary for basic sustenance – has increased by about double the increase in the consumer price index, which amounts to 3.6%,” which has doubled the economic crisis experienced by the country. Zionist settlers. Furthermore, “most of the increase in the consumer price index comes from the increase in food, housing and utility prices, which means that there is a segment of the population in “Israel” that lives in poverty even if they are not defined as poor by the “insurance institute” of Israel.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/