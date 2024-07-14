ISRAELHAMASWAR. 18 years after Truthful Promise, Israel and Hezbollah are at loggerheads

The preparation of the IDF soldiers is now complete. If the command arrives we will go north against Hezbollah. In recent weeks the work on the Gaza Strip has expanded from the point of view of aerial bombings but many say that the clean-up by Hamas in the Gaza Strip has ended, while the issue of Hezbollah is another story.

These days marks the anniversary of the 2006 Operation “Truthful Promise” war (Hezbollah war against Israel in 2006, also known as the July War) which took place in July 2006 in the southern border city of Ayta Al- Shaab.

Hezbollah’s cross-border operation led to the killing of 3 Israeli soldiers and the capture of 2 others in an attempt to carry out a prisoner exchange with Israel.

At 9:05 am (Beirut time) on Wednesday, July 12, 2006, resistance fighters fired a rocket at an Israeli armored vehicle, in an operation overseen by Hezbollah military commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh.

“Operation Truthful Promise” was thus defined in reference to Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s promise to free Lebanese prisoners in Israeli prisons.

IDF colonel Kobi Marom, a national security expert, said: “We are in another era of this war, and Hezbollah has greater capabilities and can move swarms of drones, and will do so if a (large) war breaks out. It must be said frankly that we have a problem intercepting drones.”

Based on data collected by Alma Center and then processed and published in the Israeli media, Hezbollah has the possibility of launching 4,000 localized missiles on a daily basis on the port of Haifa, in the north-west of the country, in the event that a war were to break out on large scale.

According to the Haaretz newspaper: “The policy of assassinations against Hezbollah is simply an alternative to the previously promised but not achieved “strategic results”. And a “sedative treatment” for calls to launch a global war against Lebanon. The Party of God responded, and Israeli losses demonstrate that this type of organization is capable of filling the leadership void with more radical leaders.” In other words, if no one wants a new war against Hezbollah, on the other hand it is clear that the targeted elimination of the leaders has not led to a reduction in Hezbollah’s attacks against Israel.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

