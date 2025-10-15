ISRAELHAMAS. The Peace Council will manage daily activities in Gaza. The West Bank is targeted by the IDF. Attacks and clashes in Gaza. Hamas and Gaza security forces are hunting for IDF collaborators. Executions in the streets

The United Nations Development Programme stated that “estimates of the cost of rebuilding the Gaza Strip reach $70 billion.” Meanwhile, in Egypt, the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey signed a definitive ceasefire in Gaza on the evening of October 13th during the Sharm el-Sheikh peace summit. On October 14th, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced that a 15-member Palestinian technical committee had been appointed to govern post-war Gaza. The members, selected by Israel and approved by all factions, including Hamas, will manage daily activities and reconstruction under the guidance of a “Peace Council” chaired by the United States.

The Indonesian government has denied reports by several Israeli media outlets that President Prabowo Subianto will visit Israel after a scheduled summit in Egypt.

US President Donald Trump claimed that the United States has supplied Israel with “so many” weapons that Israel has become strong and powerful, which ultimately led to peace. Trump refused to shake hands with al-Sisi during their recent meeting, putting al-Sisi in an awkward position.

Trump publicly recognizes Miriam Adelson, a pro-Israel donor, for her significant political and strategic influence. After her $100 million donation to his campaign, she was a key figure behind his decision to recognize the Golan Heights as part of Israel. The president also told Fox News: “I believe the people of Gaza will stay in the Strip, and I hope so. Gaza was hell even before the war, and now there’s a great opportunity. The richest countries in the world, led by great leaders, are interested in improving the situation in Gaza.”

President Trump on his confidence that the second phase of his Gaza peace agreement can begin: “I’m confident. We have a lot of power. That was a room of power. Those people, those are the richest countries. I think with, now with the tariffs, I think we’re the richest country in the world, actually, the United States. We’re taking in hundreds of billions of dollars. But those are, you know, really, really rich countries, and they can handle it.”

Former Secretary of Defense and Director of the CIA under Obama, Leon Panetta, said that ending the war in Gaza is a remarkable achievement that would not have been possible without President Trump’s leadership.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, speaking to Sky News, said: “We will consider sending Australian troops to the Middle East. Our possible participation would support peacekeeping efforts in the region.”

Venezuelan President Maduro: “The Palestinian issue is the most sacred issue for humanity, and we propose sending teams of construction workers, farmers, and doctors to Gaza to help the population.” The French President: “We will work to deploy a UN force in the Gaza Strip and contribute to the training of Palestinian security forces to maintain internal security.”

Dmitry Medvedev: “Only a full Palestinian state will stop the war.”

Israeli Army Radio reported that there was a protest in the Israeli Knesset during Trump’s speech, leading to the expulsion of Knesset members Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif after they interrupted Trump’s speech. Trump quipped, calling the parliamentary chamber’s internal security “very efficient.”

According to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak: “The hostages returned thanks to Trump, who demonstrated more commitment to them than Netanyahu. The recklessness of Netanyahu’s government has stained Israel with a stigma that will be difficult to erase even with the efforts of an entire generation. For the first time, doubts are being raised about the legitimacy of Israel’s existence. Young generations around the world have become hostile to Israel, and doubts have emerged even among young Jews themselves.

Red Cross spokesperson in Gaza: The handover of the bodies of hostages and prisoners killed in the war will take time and represents an enormous challenge. There is a possibility that the hostages’ bodies will not be found, and this is a greater challenge than the release of the living. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called Hamas’s decision to hand over the bodies of only four hostages a “breach of obligations” and threatened a corresponding response. Hamas is under intense pressure to release more prisoners’ bodies, as required by the Agreement. Objective: another batch today, otherwise “Israel” will intervene against this violation.

Hamas reported that Abu Shabab group members “have been executed.” The Red Cross reported that the remains of four prisoners have been transferred to Israeli authorities. According to PressTV: “Abubaker Abed maintains that the ceasefire is unlikely to last, claiming that Israel is still using its henchmen and armed gangs in Gaza to kill as many Palestinians as possible.”

According to journalist Khalil Nasrallah: “In the talks between Trump and Netanyahu, not a word about Yemen. And when Hezbollah and Iran are mentioned, the descriptions and assessments are exaggerated, reflecting facts known to them.” Lloyd’s List, the British maritime website, says: “With the ongoing Red Sea crisis, over 70% of authorized ships have changed flags this year, over 20% have changed flags twice, and 7% have changed flags three or more times, while analysts believe shipping companies will have a long way to go before collectively returning to the sea.”

According to Syrian sources, Israel has set up a checkpoint and searched citizens in the northern countryside of Quneitra. International Coalition reconnaissance aircraft are flying over the towns of Armanaz and Kafr Takharim, in the northern countryside of Idlib.

From Lebanon, it is reported that a rocket was fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel, but failed to launch. and fell on Lebanese territory. According to al-Manar, “Four Israeli tanks moved in the localities of Jal al-Deir and al-Malikiyah as residents of the town of Aitaroun headed towards the olive groves.”

The Director-General of the WHO stated that eight trucks loaded with medical supplies entered the Gaza Strip, while the World Food Programme stated: “137 trucks entered the Gaza Strip to support bakeries and deliver food supplies.”

The Gaza Municipality stated: “There are 50 million tons of rubble to be removed; 90% of Gaza City’s roads are completely or partially destroyed due to the Israeli war.” “Israel has destroyed approximately 95% of the trucks and heavy vehicles in the Gaza Strip.” “We need at least 100,000 tons of cement for the maintenance of wells, water networks, and sewerage systems.”

The Civil Defense spokesperson in Gaza states that more than 250 bodies have been lost since the ceasefire, some of which were lying on the streets. “We are facing a significant shortage of heavy equipment to handle the rubble.”

According to Hamas Spokesperson Hazem Qassem, several Gaza residents were killed in Israeli army attacks on the morning of October 14. Hamas managed to seize modern vehicles that Israel had provided to this militia during the war, as well as weapons and other logistical equipment. Also in Gaza, raids, arrests, and executions of families who supported Israel in its military operation in Gaza are ongoing.

Violent clashes are ongoing east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, between the resistance and militants collaborating with Israel. A source for Quds Network: “The resistance’s security apparatus, ‘Radea,’ has conducted a broad campaign of security at dawn on October 14, targeting a hideout of Israeli collaborators in the Al-Shuja’iya neighborhood. The source confirmed that violent clashes are still ongoing in the area, as part of an operation aimed at dismantling a cooperation network serving the IDF.

The Sahm Unit: “During an ambush by resistance security forces, two Israeli collaborators were killed and a third was arrested, on Al-Shaboura Street, east of the Al-Shuja’iya neighborhood in Gaza.” Three Palestinians were killed following Israeli drone fire targeting civilians in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Local sources report violent clashes between resistance security forces and Israeli affiliates in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. The resistance carried out the death sentences of several officers and offenders from a family in the Sabra neighborhood for collaborating with the IDF. The execution took place in a public square. The Al-Mujaida family (who collaborated with Israel) in Gaza announces the complete surrender of their weapons to the IDF. Resistance.

Bakr Abu Moor was killed in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a group of families south of the town of Al-Fakhari, east of the city of Khan Younis. At least two others were reportedly injured. The Resistance searched areas where “thieves’ and drug dealers’ dens were located in the Fash Farsh area,” southwest of Khan Yunis.

For the third time in a day, IDF forces assault the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. IDF forces assault the town of Tubas. Settlers assault Khirbet Samra in the northern Jordan Valley and destroy olive trees in the lands of Bardala, in the northern Jordan Valley. Reports of a shooting on Street 60 in the West Bank. IDF forces assault the village of Salem, east of Nablus, in the West Bank.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/