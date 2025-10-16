ISRAELHAMAS. Peace agreement at a delicate stage: three Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, assaults in the West Bank, and raids in Syria and Lebanon. Hamas: We are respecting the agreements.

The Israel-Hamas agreement is struggling to progress. On October 15th, there were also three Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. The United Nations World Food Programme: “Over 170,000 tons of food are ready for transport, enough to feed two million people. The goal is to quickly flood Gaza with food. The ceasefire must remain in effect.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Hamas’s disarmament is the next important step in the peace process following the return of the hostages. “First, Hamas must lay down its weapons, and second, it must ensure that there are no weapons factories in Gaza. No smuggled weapons are brought into Gaza. This is demilitarization,” Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS. He added that if Hamas refuses to meet these conditions, “real chaos will erupt.”

In Yedioth Ahronoth, Yossi Yehoshua: “Hamas is wasting no time and is using the ceasefire to reorganize its forces and civilian infrastructure. It has ordered the mobilization of thousands of members of its security forces to control the areas recently evacuated by the Israeli army, simultaneously appointing new governors. Hamas is consolidating its control and eliminating members of the tribes that defied it and aided Israel. These events place Israel in a perplexing dilemma over how to protect these tribes.”

Yedioth Ahronoth, again, but through the voice of Avi Issacharoff: “Hamas may be willing to give up administrative control of Gaza, as announced at the beginning of the war, but it is not ready to disarm. In the coming weeks, Hamas will recruit thousands of new soldiers, and many in Gaza will want to join its ranks.” “We must admit that we are back to October 6th, both internally in Israel and in the context of Gaza. Hamas has regained control of the Strip, and there are already those in the Israeli government who realize that Hamas is more discouraged than ever, while Hamas is already preparing for the next campaign. But what is no less worrying is the internal Israeli division that has not healed since the war. On the contrary, it seems to have worsened in recent days, and this should keep us all awake at night.”

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem responded to accusations of non-compliance with agreements, particularly regarding the handover of the bodies of the dead hostages: “Hamas is following through on the implementation of the agreements regarding the handover of the bodies of Israeli soldiers held by the Qassam Brigades, as part of its commitment to the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.” He added: “The enemy has committed a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement by killing civilians in Shuja’iyya and Rafah, and we call on the mediators to ensure that the enemy respects the commitments contained in the agreement.” Among the bodies handed over to the Red Cross, one did not belong to the kidnapped and murdered Israelis.

Senior Islamic Jihad official Muhammad al-Hindi responded to Trump’s statements: “The resistance factions have not accepted disarmament and do not accept the threat of disarmament by force.”

The Gaza Strip will be placed under the control of a committee of 15 Palestinian technocrats, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty announced. US President Donald Trump will chair the council. “We must involve them to guarantee the daily lives of people in Gaza, and the Peace Council must support and oversee the flow of funds and resources for the reconstruction of Gaza,” Abdel Aty told the Associated Press.

The minister specified that the 15 members of the committee have been approved by all Palestinian groups, including Hamas. He said they have also been “vetted” by Israeli authorities. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has not named the committee members.

The Prime Minister of Spain: “The arms embargo against Israel remains in effect. What we have now is a ceasefire. What we must do now is build peace. Peace does not mean forgetting or impunity. Proceedings are underway at the International Criminal Court. Those who played a key role in the genocide committed in Gaza will be held accountable.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades handed over the bodies of four Israeli prisoners to the Red Cross in Gaza City as part of the ceasefire agreement. According to Channel 12: “The Committee of the Families of the Abducted has announced that prisoner Tamir Nimrodi was killed in Israeli army raids while in captivity.” The Press Office of the Abducted Prisoners: “Prisoner Marwan Barghouti lost consciousness following the attack by Israeli soldiers and suffered four broken ribs.”

And now a look at the military scenario. Over the past 24 hours, threats and increasing pressure from the Houthis against Saudi Arabia have intensified. Houthi leader Hazam al-Assad has threatened to bomb Aramco oil company facilities and the city of Niyam. Army Recognition, a website specializing in military affairs, reported: “France is considering assigning a new role to the Mirage 2000D RMV fighter to counter drones and relieve pressure on its modern Rafale fighters following operations in the Red Sea.”

“The initiative aims to ease the workload on Rafale squadrons and extend the life of the Mirage fleet until the middle of the next decade. Drones have become strategic tools for countries like Yemen, reducing alert times and increasing the complexity of air defense systems.”

From Syria, we learn of reported clashes between Druze groups in As-Suwayda, the cause of which is unknown. An Israeli patrol entered the village of Ofaniya, in the northern Quneitra countryside, and raided two homes. Another Israeli patrol entered the eastern town of Samdaniya and remained stationed for hours near Tel Krum Jaba before withdrawing.

From Lebanon, we learn that the IDF launched rockets into the skies above the Shebaa farms. Israel also carried out a large explosion in the Al-Kasayer Kroum Al-Marah neighborhood east of the town of Mays Al-Jabal, in southern Lebanon. An airstrike targeted the area between Wadi Jilo and Yanouh, and a drone attack on a car injured one resident. An Israeli bombing occurred at dawn on November 15 in the al-Ksayer neighborhood, near the al-Marah vineyards, east of Mays al-Jabal. One person was injured in an Israeli attack on a vehicle between Wadi Jilo and Al-Bazouriyeh.

In Ain, Bekaa, an Internal Security Forces officer was killed with a stab wound to the neck. Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the crime.

Clan members are on high alert in the border area of ​​the city of Al-Qasr following the kidnapping of two Syrian-Lebanese members from Lebanon to Syria. Lebanese Army intelligence has received information from the Syrian side regarding the two young Lebanese men kidnapped from the Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali area. Lebanese Army intelligence received information from the Syrian side about two young Lebanese men kidnapped in the Hosh al-Sayyid Ali area.

An Israeli bulldozer carried out a clearing operation inside Lebanese territory, on the eastern outskirts of the city of Blida.

A security incident occurred in Israel. Channel 13 reports: “Five seriously injured, including two clinically deceased, in a shootout on Route 443 near the Modi’in settlement, with suspected “criminal records.”

The Euro-Mediterranean Observatory on Human Rights: “The risk of famine and malnutrition remains in the Gaza Strip, and the quantities permitted represent a minimal fraction of actual needs.” On October 15, 600 truckloads of aid entered Gaza with the reopening of the Rafah crossing. US Central Command urges Hamas to end the violence and shootings against innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Palestinian sources report that Israeli artillery shelling targeted Tal al-Muntar, east of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in Gaza City. Israeli artillery shelling targeted al-Nazzaz Street in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Two people were killed. Palestinian resistance factions: “We affirm that the blessed security campaign is an urgent national necessity aimed at protecting Palestinian citizens. We affirm that the security campaign implemented by the Ministry of Interior and Homeland Security enjoys the full support and Palestinian national consensus of all Palestinian factions.” The manhunt against the militias that have assisted the IDF continues.

In accordance with the assessment of the operational situation, Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir has instructed the Southern Command, in close coordination and cooperation with the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, to allow the reopening of Zikim Beach to the public and the lifting of the closed military zone order in effect since the beginning of the war.

The beach will open today, Thursday, October 16, 2025. This decision follows significant operational activities carried out by IDF troops under the Southern Command in the northern Gaza Strip, as well as a structured combat procedure conducted by the Southern Command and the Israeli Navy over the past few weeks.

Injured following an Israeli drone strike on eastern Deir al-Balah, one person was reported injured in the central Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian sources, “Israeli tanks fired on civilians in the town of Bani Suhaila and the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood east of Khan Yunis,” southern Gaza. Civil Defense teams in the Khan Yunis Governorate managed to recover the remains of two dead people in the Qizan al-Najjar area, near Happy City.

The Israeli political leadership decided to open the Rafah crossing “as planned” and to transfer aid to the Gaza Strip. This afternoon, Israeli vehicles opened fire on the town of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. The Rafah crossing was opened today to those coming from Egypt and heading to Gaza, after being closed for a year and five months.

The IDF arrested 15 residents northeast of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. This afternoon, Israeli shelling occurred near the Tahlia area, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that one person was killed following an IDF shot to the head near the Qalandia crossing, north of Jerusalem. The IDF renewed the administrative detention of imprisoned leader Sheikh Hassan Yousef of Ramallah for another four months, for the fifth consecutive time. An assault was carried out on October 15 in the Masaken al-Sha’abi neighborhood, east of Nablus, in the West Bank. The Al-Quds Brigades – Tubas Battalion claimed responsibility: “We managed to detonate an explosive device in an Israeli “Nimr” armored personnel carrier on the Ras al-Matla axis, causing confirmed casualties.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/