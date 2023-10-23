ISRAEL. The social media war of religion is born

On October 20th in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a crowd of people went in front of the American embassy to express support for Palestine and then the same crowd gathered in front of a mosque to protest. Their voices condemn the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Palestinian people. The demonstrations in Malaysia demonstrate how the conflict between Israel and Hamas is becoming not so much a regional issue but a global one.

Demonstrations are now held daily all over the world: on 20 October there were also large crowds in Tehran mourning the victims of the attack on the al Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip, asking the government to intervene in the conflict. Israel’s supporters also demonstrate all over the world: New York, Berlin, Paris are the cities where supporters of Israel and Palestine often clash.

Over the last 10 years, digitalisation and the arrival of social platforms have allowed regional wars to become global social wars. The first social experiment was the revolution of February 17, 2011 in Libya, then came Syria, Daesh, Iraq, Ukraine – Russia and now Israel and Palestine. Censorship demonstrates that communication is important and can decide the fate of conflicts and scares governments. The Ukrainians closed Russian broadcasters, the Russians censored and fined Ukrainian journalists. The Israeli government has closed the branch of the Qatari television channel Al-Jazeera. But of all these, only the escalation between Israel and Hamas takes on a new connotation: that of a social war of religion.

The need to express one’s dissent or strengthen one’s assent is deteriorating a situation which in terms of security risks becoming urban guerrilla warfare in many areas of the world. To make the situation worse, the call to arms, first by al Qaeda and now by Daesh in support of the Palestinian people, is nothing other than a further way to create tension and disorder in those countries that have never addressed issues related to migratory flows . And so trapped in the need to say, no pro or con group stopped to reflect on the consequences. The risk is that of an uncontrolled phenomenon and continuous episodes of violence.

And while in individual countries around the world they are dealing with internal security and in many treaties are being put on the nail, like the Shenghen one, in the Middle East the situation continues to exacerbate.

In the Gaza Strip, militants of the Palestinian movement Hamas may have an advanced arsenal of weapons, which they will use in the event of a ground operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Washington Post reported. “Hamas most likely has a hidden military potential that we may have to see in the future,” says Fabian Hinz, a military analyst at the British International Institute for Strategic Studies. According to him, militants of the Palestinian movement could use underwater drones or high-precision guided missiles to strike critical infrastructure and military bases of the Jewish state. If the IDF launched a ground operation, Hamas could, in particular, try to “lure Israeli troops into their territory” and then “launch surprise attacks on targets far from the front line” using advanced systems, Hinz said .

According to the newspaper, Hamas representatives could acquire the technology to create “a range of modern weapons”, from powerful mines to precision-guided munitions. They supposedly could have been developed outside the Gaza Strip, for example, “with the help of Iranian specialists.”

From the images that appeared online, Hamas uses the experience of the Northern Military District of the Russian-Ukrainian front to fight the Israeli Merkavas. Hamas released footage of an attack on a Merkava tank. Hamas fighters fired RPG-7 grenades from a drone and likely destroyed other Israeli equipment.

However, the IDF is also adopting the experience of the conflict on the territory of Ukraine: footage of the so-called “barbecues”, that is, anti-cumulative protection, on the Tel Aviv tank turrets has been actively published online.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio