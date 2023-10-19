ISRAEL. Clashes continue in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah attacks Israeli bases

Central news in the social sphere relating to Israel and Hamas was the attack on the hospital in Gaza. Following the attack, protests began in Jordan, Tunisia, Turkey, Syria, Iran and Lebanon.

In a continuous succession of blame and accusations, the Israeli army has claimed that the explosion near the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza (specifically in the parking lot) was caused by the failed launch of an Islamic Jihad rocket. Netanyahu: “The hospital in the Gaza Strip was attacked by barbaric terrorists from the Gaza Strip, not by the IDF, the one who brutally killed our children is also killing his own children.” The Israeli military says a new inspection has confirmed the theory that Islamic Jihad was responsible for the attack on a Gaza hospital. In the early afternoon of October 18, the Israel Defense Forces said it was “absolutely established” that the country’s armed forces did not strike the hospital in Gaza.

“Israel is not involved in the attack on the hospital in Gaza, the radical Islamic Jihad organization is to blame, and the media should be ashamed of recklessly following the statements of Palestinian groups blaming the Israeli side.” This was stated by the president of the Jewish state, Isaac Herzog. The Israeli army has released footage and intercepted conversations proving that Palestinian Islamic Jihad is behind the attack on the hospital in Gaza.

For its part, the Islamic Jihad organization said that Israel was responsible for the bombing of the hospital in Gaza, which killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians: “We assure you that the accusations made by the enemy are false and unfounded. <…> With such accusations, [Israel] is only trying to escape responsibility for the crime committed,” the organization said in a statement.

Even a series of television stations that had pointed their cameras at the area supported the hypothesis that the hospital was hit by a “short” launch of a missile launched by the Palestinian side: first of all Al Jazeera.

There were varied condemnations of the event: the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk. “I have no words. Hundreds of people were killed, horrifically, this evening in a massive attack on Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City. Among those killed were patients, medical staff and families who sought refuge in and around the “hospital. Once again, the most defenseless. This is absolutely unacceptable,” said Volker Türk.

Biden said he had instructed aides to gather intelligence to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack on a hospital in Gaza. The United States has asked Israel to respect the “laws of war”. The Pentagon then published on October 18 that an independent investigation they launched concluded that the explosion in the Gaza hospital parking lot was caused by a failed launch by Islamic Jihad and not by an Israeli bomb. “As we continue to gather intelligence, our current assessment, based on analysis of aerial imagery, wiretaps and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for yesterday’s Gaza hospital explosion,” said Adriana Watson, spokeswoman of the White House.

Russia classifies the attack on the Gaza hospital as a crime and an inhumane act, the Russian Foreign Ministry says.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “The attack on a hospital containing women, children and innocent civilians is the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values. I invite all humanity to act to stop this atrocity, which occurred in Gaza and which has no parallel in history.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said: “The flames of Israeli-American bombs dropped on innocent Palestinians being treated for wounds in a Gaza hospital will soon overwhelm the Zionists. The silence of a free man is unacceptable in the face of such a war crime. Iran, as part of the Islamic nation, is in mourning.” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: “I condemn in the strongest terms this deliberate attack, which constitutes a clear violation of international law. I underline that the authorities and the Egyptian people consider the continuation of the tactics against civilians unacceptable and call for their immediate cessation.”

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, speaking at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, said the need for a thorough investigation and punishment for those involved in the attack.

Also interesting is the usual series of street protests in various Middle Eastern countries as soon as the news breaks in the public domain. In Lebanon he witnessed first the siege and then the attack on the US embassy. In Jordan’s capital, Amman, protesters set fire to the Israeli embassy. Full squares in Türkiye as well as in other capitals of the area.

In fact, the tragic fact itself was transcended to give space to traditional political positions using the public square without even waiting for the first results to pin the authors of the fact to their responsibilities.

The WHO has warned of a “real disaster” in the Gaza Strip, which has a population of 2 million. The last operating saltwater treatment plant shut down yesterday. Without clean water, people will start to die. The use of dirty sources is fraught with the spread of diseases.

In previous days, the UN had condemned the “forced evacuation” from Gaza, saying it violated international law. The imposition of a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and the evacuation of Palestinians could violate international law, for United Nations: “We are concerned that this (Israeli) order… cannot be considered a lawful temporary evacuation and would therefore amount to the forcible transfer of civilians in violation of international law,” the UN Human Rights Office said The term “forced displacement” refers to civilians and constitutes a crime against humanity punishable by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The United Nations Office also stated that Israel appears to have made no effort to provide shelter and adequate food, hygiene and safety conditions for affected civilians.

The UN Secretary-General condemned the attack on the hospital in Gaza and stressed that hospitals and medical staff are protected by international humanitarian law. The UN Group of Arab States calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine’s permanent observer to the UN has said. The United Kingdom said it wanted to work with its allies to establish the circumstances of the attack as announced by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley.

“The United States believes that the conflict between Israel and Hamas must be resolved without loss of civilian life and will work to do so,” the White House said. Biden, who arrived in Israel on October 18, intends “as a friend” to ask a series of tough questions of Israel in relation to the conflict, Washington noted. In the meantime all other meetings with the Palestinian Authority, Jordan and Egypt have been cancelled.

The US Treasury Department is preparing to announce new sanctions against Hamas this week, Axios reported. Bloomberg reports that Biden intends to ask Congress for around $100 billion in aid to Ukraine and Israel. The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf has decided to allocate $100 million to help residents of the Gaza Strip, the Secretary General said. The council also called for Israel to halt operations in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Authority will pay about $2.8 million to the families of dead Hamas terrorists as part of the Martyrs’ Fund, which provides rewards for terrorist attacks. Under this system, families of terrorists receive funds for family support. One estimate puts the figure at 7,400 shekels per month. Palestine Media Watch (PMW) believes this amount is an underestimate. It should also be noted that the Palestinian Authority also receives funding from the European Union which it then uses for this program.

Meanwhile, the United States is preparing for a “deployment” in the Middle East. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered 2,000 troops to “prepare for possible deployment” to the Middle East as the situation continues to worsen, Fox News writes. “Today, approximately 2,000 military personnel and a number of units are placed on alert, which increases the ability of the Department of Defense to quickly respond to the changing situation in the Middle East,” the Pentagon press service said. Axios then reports that the US is considering the possibility of resorting to military force if the Lebanese Hezbollah movement opens a “second front” against Israel.

The statement said that the head of the US military department also approved the further actions of the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group in the US Navy’s Europe-Africa/Sixth Fleet area of operations. “The strike group is nearing the end of its deployment in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility,” the Pentagon adds.

Alongside the US Navy are the British shipsmoved to the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel. Grant Shapps, British Defense Secretary is in Washington. He met with members of the US Congress reminding them not to forget the conflict in Ukraine in the face of the worsening Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Shapps then disagrees with Biden’s statement that the Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip would be a “big mistake”: “The judgment on how to proceed is up to Israel, as long as international humanitarian law is not violated”, Politico reports that Shapps’ remarks show a “small, quiet rift between the United States and the United Kingdom,” which could make the British Defense Minister’s visit to Washington “a little more awkward.”

We learn from social media sources that the Israeli army uses data from the mobile phones of residents of the Gaza Strip to track their movements. In an interview with the New York Times, the military said that in this way they are trying to avoid unnecessary losses among the Palestinians. The Israelis are monitoring the northern part of the Gaza Strip, where about 1.1 million people live. The areas on the map used by the Israeli secret services and army are distinguished by color depending on the population density: white, red, green and yellow.

There are still many civilians in the areas marked in white and red. The green and yellow sectors are freer. The Israelis have already used this monitoring method during air strikes on the Rimal district in central Gaza, where they say Hamas infrastructure was located. On the eve of the bombing, the army called on Palestinians to leave Rimal. When the area “turned green” on the map, according to Israeli military estimates, a quarter of the population remained. The military waited for such a moment and immediately began intensive bombing.

Israel has signed a contract with American billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX to provide Starlink satellite communications services during the conflict.

A military source says the Israeli ground operation against the Gaza Strip will be a larger version of Operation Cast Lead, as the Israeli army will likely deploy two armored divisions and one airborne division, and if Israeli leaders eventually order a large-scale operation, the invasion, is likely to advance: two armored brigades 6 kilometers west towards the coast, and to the north and towards Gaza City, 3 infantry brigades equipped with tanks will be deployed, and two brigades will be pushed towards the areas of Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south. The Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), General Herzi Halevi, believes that the war with the Palestinian Hamas movement will be long and difficult. According to him, after the Hamas attack on October 7, the Israeli army took the initiative. “The war will be hard and long, and the IDF will win it,” Halevi wrote in a letter to the Israeli army, cited by the Times of Israel. “We damaged the enemy’s infrastructure and leadership and he suffered heavy losses. We have received a hard blow and we are responsible for it, but now the initiative is in our hands”, reads the letter.

The supply of American weapons to Israel will continue uninterrupted; the USAF has already completed five such flights, the Pentagon said.

And now a look at the front line.

There have been bombings originating from both sides in the area south of Lebanon, Alma. The Israeli government has agreed to evacuate all settlers from the Lebanese border for 5 km: it is an attempt to protect the settlers from Hezbollah’s ATGMs by effectively “militarizing” the area. Several anti-tank missile launches were detected towards the areas of Metula, Malkia and Manara. The IDF is responding with fire towards the source of the shooting.

Gaza: After 12 hours of silence from Gaza’s factions, mortar shells were fired at 09:20 on October 18 at Israeli army masses in Nahal Oz. In the afternoon attacks against Jabalia and Khan Younis camps. Israeli airstrikes against Haboush near the Gaza port, killing 14 people.

Hamas broadcast attacks against Israelis in Ramiah

Both the Jal Al-Alam military base and the Ras Al-Naqoura naval base were targeted by multiple ATGMs. The Al-Manara base between Mays Al-Jabal and Hula was attacked by Hezbollah.

In northern Israel, nine launches that passed from Lebanese territory to Israel were identified on the evening of October 18. Four of the launches were intercepted by IDF anti-aircraft fire.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio